Newswise — OTTAWA, Ontario, April 12, 2024 – The Acoustical Society of America and the Canadian Acoustical Association are co-hosting a joint meeting May 13-17 at the Shaw Centre/Westin Ottawa Hotel. ASA186 aligns with Acoustics Week in Canada and the meeting will offer in-person sessions throughout the week and livestreamed press conferences Tuesday, May 14.

This scientific conference brings together interdisciplinary groups of acoustics professionals, spanning many fields, including physics, medicine, music, psychology, wildlife biology, and engineering, to discuss the latest advancements. While in Ottawa, experts will present recent work on topics that include American hockey players adopting Canadian accents, scientists using ultrasound to help turtles with the bends, and AI-based headphones fine-tuning human hearing. Conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA186 hashtag.

Reporters are invited to attend in-person sessions at no cost (registration details below).

Media are also encouraged to participate in a series of press conferences featuring a selection of newsworthy sessions on Tuesday, May 14. Media may register to join the press conferences virtually or in person. Times and topics will be announced in the coming weeks, and journalists may pre-register at https://live.webcastplatform.com/go/asa.

1aBAa2 - Releasing Genetic Biomarkers from Cells and Tissues with Ultrasound

1pBAa12 - Analysis of gas evolution in the heart, liver and kidney of turtles presenting with gas embolic pathology based on ultrasonography

2pAAa8 - An analysis and retrofit of the acoustics at Image Creators Health and Beauty Salon

2aMU4 - Power and good music: The Indigenous southern plains flute tradition

3aAB9 - Characteristics of courtship calls that could provide clues to physiological state or genetics of the emperor penguin, Aptenodytes forsteri: a case study of analysis using the Teager-Kaiser energy operator

4aPP8 - Enhancing sarcasm detection through multimodal data integration: A proposal for augmenting audio with text and emoticon

4aSCa2 - Acoustics and ice hockey: the sociophonetic impact of Canadian English on American-Born players

4aPA6 - Sensing viscous acoustic flow: using spider silk to hear

4pID2 - AI-based headphones for augmenting human hearing

More information on these and all other meeting sessions is available via ASA's meeting page and in the technical program.

ASA PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at https://acoustics.org/lay-language-papers/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the hybrid / in-person meeting or virtual press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected]. For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN ACOUSTICAL ASSOCIATION/ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE D’ACOUSTIQUE

fosters communication among people working in all areas of acoustics in Canada

promotes the growth and practical application of knowledge in acoustics

encourages education, research, protection of the environment, and employment in acoustics

is an umbrella organization through which general issues in education, employment and research can be addressed at a national and multidisciplinary level

The CAA is a member society of the International Institute of Noise Control Engineering (I-INCE) and the International Commission for Acoustics (ICA), and is an affiliate society of the International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV). Visit https://caa-aca.ca/.

