Newswise — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital today announced Andrew Smith, MD, PhD, as the new chair of the Diagnostic Imaging Department. He is a nationally recognized academic radiologist with expertise in body and oncologic imaging, clinical trials and imaging research and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging and medicine.

“Dr. Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to St. Jude,” said James R. Downing, MD, St. Jude president and CEO. “His expertise in the responsible use of AI in diagnostic imaging will play an integral role in shaping the future of pediatric cancer care here.”

St. Jude Diagnostic Imaging is the only broad-based pediatric radiology program committed largely to childhood cancer. The department’s research programs span multiple facets of imaging: functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), spectroscopy, metabolic and molecular imaging and AI in imaging.

“I was drawn to the mission of St. Jude and the opportunity to make a difference for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases,” said Smith. “I will guide Diagnostic Imaging as a servant leader and provide a shared vision for St. Jude to become a global innovator in cancer imaging. We will extend our impact through research, and develop, validate and integrate new AI solutions into our clinical trials and practice.”

Smith joins St. Jude from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was a professor of radiology, Innovation in Radiology vice chair, Human Imaging Core Lab director and Clinical AI director. He is an inventor on 30 patents and has led U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance on a number of AI and imaging devices. He is also a co-founder and board member of three startup companies providing AI solutions and consulting in the field of radiology.

“Dr. Smith’s diverse training, experience, entrepreneurial spirt and innovation in the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in radiology have uniquely prepared him to lead the Department of Diagnostic Imaging,” said Ellis J. Neufeld, MD, PhD, St. Jude executive vice president and clinical director.

Smith earned his MD and PhD at the Medical College of Ohio. He completed a diagnostic radiology residency and abdominal imaging fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. He is a Society of Advanced Body Imaging board member and a Society of Abdominal Radiology fellow, where he co-chairs the Emerging Technology Commission on Artificial Intelligence.

Beth McCarville, MD, has served as interim chair of St. Jude Diagnostic Imaging since the untimely passing of the late Zoltan Patay, MD, PhD, who held the position from 2017 to 2022. She will continue in her roles as Clinical Radiation and Body Imaging Section chief.

