Celebrate Donate Life Month Event

April 17, 2024 from 5:30pm-7:00pm

American Dream; Court A, Level 1

Newswise — Join a panel discussion hosted by Danielle Monaro (Z100) celebrating the importance of organ donation and transplantation. More than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ in the United States. National Donate Life Month aims to spread awareness about organ donation & honor those who gave the gift of life.

Speakers to include:

Dr. Michael Goldstein, Director of Abdominal Transplant at Hackensack University Medical Center

Dr. David Serur, Medical Director of Renal Transplant at Hackensack University Medical Center

Carolyn Welsh, President & CEO of NJ Sharing Network

Enjoy special musical performances by:

New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players and The Midland Park HS Band

The event will offer games, prizes, giveaways, & the opportunity to sign up to be an organ donor.

Please RSVP to:



Mary McGeever

PR Manager, Hackensack University Medical Center

551-795-1675