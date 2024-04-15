Newswise — NEWARK, N.J. – University Hospital and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) have established a Weight Management Center designed to address obesity and its complications by providing comprehensive support to patients struggling with weight management through a multidisciplinary approach.

Obesity, a complex medical condition, affects millions of individuals globally, leading to various health complications, such as diabetes, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure, among others. The Weight Management Center at University Hospital aims to provide holistic care by integrating medical and surgical services with a personalized support team. The dedicated support team, comprised of physicians, nurses, dieticians, social workers, and coordinators, takes the time to understand each patient's lifestyle, tailoring treatment plans accordingly.

“After practicing 20 years at Harvard Medical School in Boston, I am proud to join Rutgers Health and the surgical care team at University Hospital, stated Dr. Daniel Jones, professor, and chair of Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “We are committed to providing patients of Newark with personalized treatment. Surgery gets the weight off and often resolves diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, back pain, knee pain, and lowers risk of heart attack and cancer. Not only can you live 10 years longer, but you also live better.

Specializing in minimally invasive surgery, the center offers patients faster recovery times and fewer complications, combining advanced technology with compassionate care.



Additionally, the establishment of the center aligns with the launch of MyApp, a user-friendly mobile application designed to keep patients informed and engaged throughout their healthcare journey. This innovative app integrates essential pre-and post-operative information, along with contact details, and health resources. To embrace the diverse community, MyApp will be fully functional in multiple languages, which will include English, Spanish, and Portuguese, among others.

The Rutgers Weight Management Center at University Hospital is located at DOC 90 Bergen Street, Suites 2100 and 2300 in Newark, New Jersey.

For more insights into the Weight Management Center and how its team’s personalized approach is transforming patient care, watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtBZmMWJeRo&t=15s .

