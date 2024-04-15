Newswise — William Borden, is a professor of medicine and health policy at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He specializes in preventive cardiology, the treatment of complex cholesterol disorders, and diagnosing and treating general cardiovascular diseases.

Brian Choi, is a professor of medicine and radiology, chief medical information officer, and co-director of advanced cardiac imaging in the division of cardiology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. His clinical interests include the prevention and treatment of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and valvular heart disease.

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW vaccine research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He was also the principal investigator for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial at GW.