Newswise — Article title: Sex-based differences in short and longer-term diet-induced metabolic heart disease



Authors: Amanda J. Croft, Conagh Kelly, Dongqing Chen, Tatt Jhong Haw, Lucy A. Murtha, Lohis Balachandran, Andrew J. Boyle, Aaron L. Sverdlov, Doan T.M. Ngo



From the authors: “We show for the first time that RNA methylation machinery genes may be regulated in response to obesogenic diet in a sex- and age- dependent manner, and levels may correspond to cardiac systolic function.”



This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.