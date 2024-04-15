Newswise — In 2022, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization changed the landscape of reproductive health that extends beyond abortion care.

Contraception Usage and Workforce Trends Through 2022 was published today in the medical journal, JAMA Network Open. George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health researchers examined the landscape of reproductive health care, including contraceptive methods from January 2019 through December 2022.

The study looked at the usage of several common contraceptive methods including: pill, patch, ring, IUD, implant, injectable, vasectomy and tubal sterilization starting in early 2019 to the end of 2022. It also examined changes in the workforce providing these types of contraceptives.



