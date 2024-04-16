Newswise — Dr. Joseph Takahashi, one of the world’s leading experts on biological clocks, says spring is when many people who endure seasonal affective disorder begin to feel happier. He says several molecular changes are likely responsible for these mood changes, many of them linked to sunlight exposure.

