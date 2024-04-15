Research Alert
Article title: Exercise testing unmasks exaggerated blood pressure independent of fibrinolytic response in Black but not White postmenopausal females
Authors: João L. Marôco, Linda M Szymanski, Tracy Baynard, Bo Fernhall
From the authors: “Our findings show that maximal exercise unmasks risk factors for cardiovascular disease in Black postmenopausal females.”
This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, April 2024