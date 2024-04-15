Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Sex differences in sympathetic activity and vascular stiffness in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Authors: Matias G. Zanuzzi, Jinhee Jeong, Dana R. DaCosta, Jeanie Park

From the authors: “We show for the first time that males with [Chronic kidney disease (CKD)] have higher resting [muscle sympathetic nerve activity] compared with females with CKD.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology, April 2024

