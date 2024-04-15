Newswise — TEMPE, AZ--- The LatinX Studies Association is hosting their biennial conference at Arizona State University from Wednesday, April 17 through Saturday, April 20. The year’s theme is Justice and Joy.

Researchers from all over the nation, including the Duke, Yale, Harvard, Notre Dame and Dartmouth, to name a few, will take part in this convergence of LatinX knowledge and entrepreneurship.

With four days of discussion and exchange scheduled, networking and fascinating discussions will be taking place. Please visit: https://latinxstudiesassociation.org/ for more information.

Presentations on notable topics by Arizona State University Professors:

Marivel Danielson will be presenting on Thursday, April 18, from 10-11:40 a.m. at the Latinx Worldmaking: Joy and Resistance to White Supremacy and Policing in the U.S.

Irasema Coronado- will be presenting on Friday, April 19, from 10-11:40 a.m. at the Justice and Joy in the U.S./Mexico Border

Monica De La Torre will be presenting on Friday, April 19, from 4-5:40 p.m. at the Reading the Archive for Joy: Re-Imagining Latinx Media Studies

Edward Vargas will be presenting on Saturday, April 20, from 10-11:40 a.m. at the Race(Ing) the Latinx Body

David Martinez will be presenting on Saturday, April 20, at 12 p.m. at the Indigenous Migrations

Please contact Gabriella Kemp at [email protected] to arrange interviews and press coverage.