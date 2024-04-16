Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that JFK University Medical Center has achieved a Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the first time. The distinguished Magnet® Recognition Program® is recognized as the gold standard of nursing excellence, with just 9.4% of hospitals in the United States receiving this designation.

“This Magnet® designation is an outstanding achievement for JFK University Medical Center, and I congratulate all our team members who continue to provide outstanding care for patients each day,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to transforming the way healthcare is delivered, and our exceptional nurses are an integral part. This is truly a game changer for JFK.”

The Magnet® Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations that meet arduous standards for nursing excellence. The program focuses on advancing three goals within each Magnet® organization: promoting quality in a setting that supports professional practice; identifying excellence in the delivery of nursing services to patients; and disseminating “best practices” in nursing services.

"I am thrilled that JFK University Medical Center has earned Magnet® Recognition, the highest honor for nursing excellence," said Amie Thornton, president, chief hospital executive, JFK University Medical Center. "This prestigious designation is a testament to the exceptional professional practice of our nursing team and the contributions they make to advancing evidence based nursing practice. I am incredibly proud of the contributions of JFK nursing to elevating the standard of care delivered to our patients."

Research demonstrates that Magnet® recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities. This includes:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

"Given the strength and quality of nursing at JFK University Medical Center, it is no surprise that it has achieved the highest honor for nursing excellence," said Regina Foley, PhD, MBA, RN, executive vice president, Chief Nurse Executive & Chief Clinical Transformation and Integration Officer. "This incredible accomplishment is a result of the nursing and leadership teams working together, and a hospital-wide commitment to success. Our nurses provide the highest quality of care to our patients and this designation is a clear reflection of that.”

To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and team members. This process includes an electronic application, a written document, a virtual or on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet® Recognition. Health care organizations reapply for Magnet® recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet® concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet® recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how team members sustained and improved Magnet® concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its most recent recognition.