Newswise — Rhonda Schwindt, is an associate professor at the GW School of Nursing. She is a nationally certified psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner with an active clinical practice specializing in LGBTQIA+ health, trauma, and treatment-resistant mood disorders.

Amir Afkhami, an expert in psychiatry, holds a joint appointment at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert in psychiatry and the history of disease and medicine, much of his current work focuses on psychiatric services and education, behavioral health policy, and the mental health consequences of conflict.

Doug Evans, is a professor of prevention and community health & global health in the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. He studies digital health technologies, including mobile phones and social media, and their application to changing health behavior. He can speak about digital health interventions.