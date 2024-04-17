Newswise — A $150,000 gift to the University of West Florida from the late Ann Fell established the David Gus Fell Memorial Scholarship Endowment, which will benefit undergraduate engineering majors in UWF’s Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Ann Fell and for her support of engineering education at UWF,” said Dr. Mohamed Khabou, dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. “Her gift will help alleviate financial stress from our students and set them on track for a successful career in engineering.”

The scholarship is in memory of Ann Fell’s husband of 55 years, David “Gus” Fell, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from UWF in 1983. Prior to earning his bachelor’s degree, Gus Fell served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years.

Both Ann and Gus Fell were active members of the community, including the Krewe of Warriors, the Italian Cultural Society, the Panhandle British Car Club and the Pensacola Heritage Foundation. Ann Fell was an enthusiastic participant in the University’s Leisure Learning courses.

For more information about giving to UWF, visit uwf.edu/give. For more information about the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering at UWF, visit uwf.edu/hmcse.