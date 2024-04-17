Newswise — The Autoimmune Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune advocacy, awareness, education, and research, announces the appointment of David Ascik and Priya Patil to its Board of Directors.

“David and Priya bring a wealth of experience and expertise in strategic business development, finance, and health innovation,” said Molly Murray, president and CEO of the Autoimmune Association. “Their perspectives will be critical as we strive to expand our programs and deepen our impact in the community."

David Ascik

David is Vice President of Acquisitions at Foundation Risk Partners, one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the United States. Previously, he spent over 10 years in progressive corporate finance roles leading global manufacturing and distribution organizations through strategic planning and improvement initiatives across multiple product lines and business types.

David holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration from the University of Alabama. He resides in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Priya Patil

As a Cornucopian Capital Fellow, Angel Investor, and Strategic Advisor, Priya actively nurtures innovation, underscoring her commitment to propelling progress within the healthcare ecosystem. Previously, she served as Global Product Leader at Johnson & Johnson, where she led product development, business and insights strategy, and digital health innovation. Her distinctive blend of analytical thinking and creative vision affords her a unique perspective, enabling her to perceive opportunities where others may see challenges.

Living with an autoimmune disease fuels Priya’s dedication to our cause. Priya holds an executive MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School, along with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She resides in Brooklyn, New York.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and Priya to our board. Their passion for our mission will be instrumental as we work to create a world free from autoimmune disease. Together, we will drive changes that make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve,” Murray said.

About The Autoimmune Association

The Autoimmune Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. For more information about the Autoimmune Association, please visit autoimmune.org and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

