Newswise — Dr. Alan Rothman is a biomedical researcher at the University of Rhode Island's College of the Environment and Life Sciences. He leads the University's Laboratory of Viral Immunity and Pathogenesis. Dr. Rothman is an infectious disease specialist who has been involved in research on immunity and pathogenesis of viral diseases in humans for over 30 years.

A major focus of his research has been defining the virological and immunological events in acute dengue virus infection and their relationship to the development of the viral hemorrhagic fever syndrome. Dr. Rothman has long-standing collaborations with colleagues at the University of Massachusetts, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and internationally in Thailand, Europe, and Latin America. His current studies involve both clinical and basic research studies on pathogenesis and immunity of emerging and re-emerging viral infections. He has served on advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization.

He also serves as Program Director for the Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Project, an international collaboration involving research in Thailand and the Philippines funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Rothman was also featured as an expert in a 2020 URI homepage story on the path to a COVID vaccine.

Dr. Rothman can discuss dengue fever, work toward a vaccine, as well as areas of continued study.

