Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) will present Cynthia Arslanian-Engoren, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, FAHA, FNAP, FAAN, with its AACN Pioneering Spirit Award.

The AACN Pioneering Spirit Award, one of AACN’s Visionary Leadership awards, recognizes significant contributions that influence progressive and critical care nursing and relate to the association’s mission, vision and values. The presentation will occur during the 2024 National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition, Denver, May 20-22.

Arslanian-Engoren is a tenured professor and associate dean of faculty affairs and faculty development at University of Michigan School of Nursing in Ann Arbor. She is also a board-certified adult health clinical nurse specialist.

As a cardiovascular nurse researcher, she has studied the decisions of emergency department nurses who triage women for symptoms of an acute myocardial infarction (MI) and the treatment-seeking decisions of women with acute MI. Her research focus also includes the study of decision regret among critical care nurses.

Her work addresses the prevention and risk reduction of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the timely recognition of symptoms that warrant treatment evaluation, and self-care decisions to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

She has extensive knowledge and experience in the study of health disparities and inequalities in nurses’ acute cardiac triage decisions and delays in women’s cardiac treatment-seeking decisions. Her research demonstrates that social support helps women engage in heart-healthy behaviors to reduce CVD risk and that age and gender-based disparities exist in the perception of CVD risk.

Arslanian-Engoren also has examined cognitive dysfunction and self-care treatment decisions in older adults with heart failure using a telehealth intervention that includes computerized cognitive training. She is currently leading an interdisciplinary team to examine CVD among sexual minorities.

The results of her research have been presented nationally and internationally and published in prestigious, multidisciplinary, peer-reviewed journals.

She has been named a fellow by three professional organizations: the American Heart Association, National Academies of Practice, and American Academy of Nursing.

After earning her associate degree in nursing from Henry Ford Community College, Dearborn, Michigan, she worked as a staff nurse at Detroit hospitals for more than 10 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wayne State University, Detroit and a master’s in nursing from the Medical College of Ohio, Toledo. She earned a PhD in nursing and a graduate certificate in women’s health from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

About the AACN Pioneering Spirit Award: The annual AACN Pioneering Spirit Award recognizes significant contributions that influence progressive and critical care nursing regionally and nationally, and relate to AACN’s mission, vision and values. Recipients of this Visionary Leadership Award come from business, academia and healthcare. Other Visionary Leadership awards, AACN’s highest honor, include the Lifetime Membership Award and the Marguerite Rodgers Kinney Award for a Distinguished Career.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world's largest specialty nursing organization, with about 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States.

