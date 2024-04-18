Newswise — Boston - Kevin Haigis, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been named Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Election as an AAAS Fellow is a distinguished lifetime honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

Haigis is recognized within Biological Sciences for his distinguished contributions to understanding the complex diversity of cellular dysregulation by different variants of RAS mutations and their consequences in pathophysiology and treatment.

Haigis has been a member of the Harvard Medical School faculty since 2007, currently as a Professor of Medicine. The Haigis laboratory combines computational and informatic approaches with experimental approaches in models to study the relationship between RAS signaling, colorectal cancer, and inflammation.

Haigis received his PhD from the University of Wisconsin in 2002 and continued training as a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Tyler Jacks at MIT. He previously served as Director of Cancer Genetics at Beth Israel Deaconess Cancer before joining Dana-Farber. He is also an Associate Member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

This year Haigis is among 502 scientists, engineers, and innovators elected across 24 AAAS disciplinary sections, as AAAS celebrates the 150th anniversary of the AAAS Fellows.

The tradition of AAAS Fellows began in 1874. This year’s AAAS Fellows will be celebrated at the annual Fellows Forum in Washington, D.C. on September 21, 2024.

