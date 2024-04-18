Research Alert

Newswise — There's a growing recognition of how the environment we live in affects our heart health. Atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder, affects millions worldwide and can lead to serious health problems. While we've studied how genetics and lifestyle play a role in atrial fibrillation, we haven't paid as much attention to how environmental factors might contribute.

Dr. Sadeer Al-Kindi, a Houston Methodist cardiologist, and a team of researchers describe their findings in a Circulation Research review article titled, “Environmental Exposome and Atrial Fibrillation: Emerging Evidence and Future Directions.”

The team examines how things like air pollution, weather, noise, green spaces and social factors might influence atrial fibrillation.

Journal Link: Circulation Research

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Circulation Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Pollution All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Afib Enviromental Health Noise Pollution Air Pollution Social Factors Weather
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News