Newswise — Rockville, MD (April 17, 2024) - The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) proudly congratulates President Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D., for her remarkable achievement in being named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024. Dr. Iwasaki, a Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University, has been recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to science and public health. Her pioneering research on the immune response to viral infections, including COVID-19, has not only advanced our understanding of immunology but has also provided critical insights for the development of vaccines and therapeutics.

In response to the announcement, Dr. Iwasaki shared her gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to be recognized by TIME alongside such esteemed colleagues and leaders. I am committed to continuing our work to advance scientific knowledge and promote a better understanding of post-acute infection syndromes that is needed to bring forward diagnosis and therapy."

Dr. Iwasaki's influential work extends beyond the laboratory, as she has been a vocal advocate for evidence-based public health measures and health equity. Her efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the scientific community have earned her widespread respect and admiration.

AAI Chief Executive Officer Loretta Doan, PhD., shared her congratulations, stating, "Dr. Iwasaki's inclusion in TIME's 2024 list serves as an inspiration to scientists worldwide. She is a tremendous ambassador for the scientific community, and this honor underscores the pivotal role of immunologists in confronting emerging infectious diseases and advancing public health. "

Dr. Iwasaki will address the immunology community at IMMUNOLOGY2024TM, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists, May 3-7, in Chicago, Illinois.

Read Dr. Iwasaki’s profile here: https://time.com/6964230/akiko-iwasaki/. The full list and related tributes appear in the April 29, 2024, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 19, and now at time.com/time100.

