Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Four Texas Tech Health El Paso leaders are representing the university and our Borderplex while expanding their influence after being accepted into the 2024 Leadership Texas cohort.

Bonnie Elliott, project manager, and Tommie Morelos, senior photographer, both from the Office of Institutional Advancement, along with Patricia Liano, associate managing director for technology services, and Mayra Morales, senior director for the Office of Global Health and Societies, were accepted into the prestigious program presented by Leadership Women, Inc., a Dallas-based nonprofit.

Leadership Women selected pacesetters from across the state for their professional, cultural, geographic and ethnic diversity. Each one has also shown a desire to collaborate with leaders from a broad spectrum of disciplines and interests. Through the program, participants learn about the opportunities and challenges of different communities they visit, develop new leadership skills and gain new perspectives.

During the first session in Dallas, the women heard from city leaders who are tackling racial and socioeconomic disparities. Sessions also will be held in Lubbock in May and San Antonio in September.

“I’m extremely fortunate to work in an office led mainly by exceptional females because it creates a team strong in communication, breaks down stereotypes and increases the opportunity for mentorship,” said Morelos. “Now I can hear more about the experiences female leaders face in different careers, and use what I learn to represent El Paso and Texas Tech Health El Paso.”

Leadership Texas is the longest-running women’s leadership program in the country, providing networking opportunities for over 41 years to women at all decision-making levels in political, economic and public life.

In September, the 2023 Leadership Texas cohort returned to Texas Tech Health El Paso where the final session was held, notably as the university celebrated its 10th anniversary.

“As a proud member of our Borderplex community, it’s essential I advocate for my community, offer my unique perspectives and serve as a role model for future generations of women leaders,” said Morales. “By actively participating and leading, we can break barriers and contribute to creating a more equitable and diverse society.”

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.