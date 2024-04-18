Public Health

Newswise — Susan Anenberg, Director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and associate professor of environmental and occupational health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution and climate change. Recently her team published two studies finding links between health problems like asthma and exposure to polluted air.

Neelu Tummala, a clinical assistant professor of surgery, is a surgeon whose academic work focuses on the intersection of climate and health. She recently wrote that climate change is a medical problem as well as environmental issue. She can speak to her experience treating patients who have been impacted by climate change, as well as how environmental justice impacts health disparities.

Gaige Kerr, is a senior research scientist and professorial lecturer in the department of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. He researches ambient air pollution, and projects he has led span topics ranging from understanding the emission sources of pollution to assessing the health impacts experienced by the populations pollution impacts, with a special emphasis on understanding associated ethnoracial and socioeconomic disparities. He recently authored a study looking into the growing burden of air pollution among communities of color. A video of Gaige Kerr talking about the findings of the study can be found here.

Dan Goldberg, an assistant research professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health is an expert on climate change, environmental occupational health and global environmental health. He recently led a panel discussion along with NASA specialists at South by Southwest on the topic of using satellite air monitoring techniques to measure what is in our air.

Climate Change, Energy and Sustainability

John Helveston, assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering, is an expert in electric vehicles, innovation and technology policy. He’s interested in understanding the factors that shape technological change, with a particular focus on transitioning to more sustainable and energy-saving technologies. Helveston’s latest research on electric vehicles has examined the resale value of EVs, the mileage of EVs, and the incentives needed to get people to buy in. He has also published on international trade policies and their impact on scaling up low-carbon energy technologies.

Caitlin Grady, assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering, studies the form and functions of interconnected infrastructure across water, food, and energy systems. Her research seeks to combine network models, socio-technical data, and ethical-epistemic analyses to create a more sustainable and secure environment. Grady’s areas of expertise also include adaptation to climate change, hydropower and critical infrastructure.

Robert Orttung is a research professor of international affairs at GW and the director of research at Sustainability GW. Orttung is leading two National Science Foundation grants focused on promoting urban sustainability in the Arctic and is serving as the editor of the forthcoming Sustaining Russia’s Arctic Cities.

Alicia Cooperman is an assistant professor of political science and international affairs at GW. Her expertise includes local and global challenges in water politics and policy, political economy of development, civil society and accountability and climate change. Cooperman’s broader research agenda studies the politics of natural disasters, natural resource management, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. Her work has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Political Analysis, and Comparative Political Studies, among others.

Lisa Benton-Short, professor of geography, is an expert on urban sustainability, sustainability and sustainable development, environmental issues in cities, and cities and immigration. She can also discuss the impact of climate change and natural disasters on communities and the social, economic and political forces that mediate or exacerbate these natural hazards.

Policy and Business

John J. Forrer is the director of the Institute for Corporate Responsibility at the GW School of Business and a professor of strategic management and public policy. Current research project topics of Forrer’s include impact investing, ESG standards in emerging markets, carbon credits and offsets, ESG as a form of global governance, and circular economy and fast fashion. He teaches courses on impact investing, business government relations, and public private partnerships.

Law

Randall S. Abate, assistant dean for environmental law studies at the GW Law School. Dean Abate has taught domestic and international environmental law for almost 30 years at seven U.S. law schools and has delivered lectures in over 25 countries. His areas of expertise include climate justice litigation with special emphasis on protection of youth, Indigenous communities, and other marginalized populations. He also is an expert on climate washing. Dean Abate served as the inaugural Rechnitz Family and Urban Coast Institute Endowed Chair in Marine and Environmental Law and Policy at Monmouth University as well as the Director of the Institute for Global Understanding. Dean Abate has published six books and about 40 law journal articles and book chapters with recent emphasis on climate change law and justice.

Robert Glicksman, the J.B. and Maurice C Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at GW is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on environmental, natural resources, and administrative law issues. Glicksman’s areas of expertise include environmental and natural resources law, along with others. Glicksman has consulted on various environmental and natural resources law issues, including work for the Secretariat of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation. Glicksman has published and been published in numerous publications, including his most recent highlight in The Green Clash Between Renewables and Conservations.

Emily Hammond; Glen Earl Weston research professor at the GW Law School. Hammond is a nationally recognized expert in energy, environmental and administrative law. Prior to teaching, Hammond was an environmental engineer bringing fluency between the intersection of law, science and policy. Hammond has held a presidential appointment at the Department of Energy, where they served as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement as well as Deputy General Counsel for Environment and Litigation.Hammond’s publications include legal analyses of CWA issues and peer-reviewed hydrological studies.



