Newswise — The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 have been announced on April 10, 2024. Chulalongkorn University is ranked No. 1 in Thailand for 32 subjects and Top 200 in the world with 30 outstanding subjects.
Chulalongkorn University ranks first among Thai universities for 32 subjects across five broad subject areas, as follows
Art & Humanities in eight subjects:
- Architecture & Built Environment
- Art & Design
- English Language & Literature
- History
- Linguistics
- Modern Languages
- Performing Arts
- Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies
Engineering & Technology in seven subjects:
- Computer Science & Information Systems
- Engineering – Chemical
- Engineering – Civil & Structural
- Engineering – Electrical & Electronic
- Engineering – Mechanical
- Engineering – Mineral & Mining
- Engineering – Petroleum
Natural Sciences in six subjects:
- Chemistry
- Earth Sciences
- Environmental Sciences
- Geography
- Materials Sciences
- Physics & Astronomy
Social Sciences & Management in ten subjects:
- Accounting & Finance
- Anthropology
- Business & Management Studies
- Economics & Econometrics
- Education & Training
- Law & Legal Studies
- Politics
- Social Policy & Administration
- Sociology
- Sports-Related Subjects
Life Sciences & Medicine in one subject:
- Dentistry
Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is globally ranked in 53 disciplines, with 38 of them announced on the QS website.
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 indicators include academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index and international research networks with each indicator categorized differently according to the subject.
Find out more about the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 at https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings