Newswise — WHAT: West Virginia University will co-host the 2024 Mine Drainage Task Force Symposium and 15th International Mine Water Association Congress, bringing together mining, water and reclamation experts from around the world who will provide the latest updates on research, regulations and practices involving mine drainage, water quality and rare earth element extraction.

WHEN: April 21-April 26

WHERE: The Morgantown Event Center, Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, 2 Waterfront Place, Morgantown

WHO: Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute at WVU; Jeffrey Skousen, professor of soil science and WVU Extension land reclamation specialist; Dorothy Vesper, professor of geology; John Quaranta, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering; Mike Strager, professor of resource economics; Paul Kinder, director of the Natural Resource Analysis Center at WVU; and other mining, reclamation and water experts from around the world

NOTES: The West Virginia Mine Drainage Task Force was formed in 1978 to investigate acid mine drainage associated with surface mining in central West Virginia. Since then, the task force has broadened its scope to include areas outside of West Virginia and research of many diverse mine drainage issues. This year, the task force is combining its annual event with the International Mine Water Association, which boasts more than 500 members across the globe.

The event is poised to be the largest congregation of mine water experts.

Speakers will include experts in industry, government and higher education. Ziemkiewicz, whose work with rare earth element extraction has garnered national attention, will serve as a keynote speaker, as will Steve Feldgus, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management, under the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Find more information and the conference agenda.