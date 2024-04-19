Newswise — STUART, Fla., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of anterior segment, refractive and posterior segment eye disorders, today announced that the company will be presenting its latest research results at both the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting, and at two meetings sponsored by the Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) in early May. Eric Schlumpf, Stuart Therapeutics' President and CEO, will be presenting at the Dry Horizons Symposium (co-sponsored by Ora, Inc.) on Friday May 3rd. His topic will be the company's innovative dry eye disease program, currently in a Phase 3 trial. On Saturday, May 4th he will be presenting the company's latest pre-clinical results in retinitis pigmentosa and in exudative retinal indications at the OIS Retina Meeting. Both of these meetings will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

Members of Stuart Therapeutics' R&D team also co-authored a poster presentation that is being presented by researchers from the University of Rochester at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, which will take place from May 5-9, 2024, in Seattle. The poster presentation, entitled "Scleral collagen remodeling and repair assessed in intact eyes through Second Harmonic Generation," covers work done at the University of Rochester using Stuart Therapeutics' proprietary collagen mimetic peptide platform to understand its efficacy in reversing the disruption of scleral collagen in the eye, a likely source of eye shape distortion in myopia.

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

The study authors are Aldo Tecse, Kaitlin Wozniak, James German, Alex McMullen, Mark Buckley, Robert, Baratta, Eric Schlumpf, Brian J. Del Buono, Michael Telias, and Susana Marcos.

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, founded in 2017 and based in Stuart, Florida, is the leader in the development of ECM-targeting therapeutics for disease treatment. Its platform technology, PolyCol™, is a portfolio of synthesized collagen mimetic peptides designed to specifically bind to and repair disease- or injury-damaged helical collagen structures. This activity results in both a repair of collagen structures and a restoration of homeostatic cell signaling, with positive effects on cell growth and proliferation and reduction in inflammation. These effects occur rapidly in treated tissues, and Stuart Therapeutics has extensive research results in a variety of refractive, anterior segment and posterior segment ophthalmic disease indications. For more information, visit www.stuarttherapeutics. com.