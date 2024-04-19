Newswise — NEW YORK – April 19, 2024 – The American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) announced today a strategic partnership for CRF’s New York Valves 2024: The Structural Heart Summit, making AATS the exclusive cardiothoracic surgical society partner of this preeminent valve meeting. New York Valves 2024, the expanded iteration of CRF’s renowned annual Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT®) conference, will take place June 5-7 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, North in New York City.

Under this new partnership, AATS and CRF® will collaborate on the development of the New York Valves 2024 program. AATS leaders, David H. Adams, MD, AATS 99th President and current AATS Foundation President, and Lars G. Svensson, MD, PhD, AATS 104th President, have been appointed to the Program Executive Committee with a charge to ensure advances in surgical approaches and techniques in valve disease is a major focus of New York Valves going forward. Dr. Adams is the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Professor and System Chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Cardiac Surgeon-in-Chief of the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Svensson is currently the Chairman of the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic. He is also the Director of the Marfan Syndrome and Connective Tissue Disorder Clinic.

“We’re honored to partner with AATS on CRF’s new and expanded New York Valves summit which redefines innovation and multidisciplinary collaboration in structural heart care,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF® and New York Valves Program Director. “It’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate closely with the world’s leading experts in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery. At the heart of advancing structural heart care lies multidisciplinary collaboration, where the active engagement of interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, clinical cardiologists, cardiac imagers, and heart failure experts is paramount. We aim to leverage the combined expertise of all specialties to develop personalized treatment approaches for patients with valvular and structural heart disease.”

“As two of the leading groups dedicated to advancing the field of cardiovascular education, the partnership between AATS and CRF will make New York Valves a comprehensive educational event like no other,” said Dr. Adams. “I am excited to see colleagues from the entire Heart Team come together as we gather for what is certain to be a globally impactful annual meeting in the capital city of the world. We have had world-class meetings focusing primarily on transcatheter valve intervention or surgery, but now we envision the ultimate Heart Team meeting where we will debate, discuss, and move forward together.”

“Technology in our field is changing rapidly, impacting and evolving our patient care on a daily basis,” said Dr. Svensson. “This new partnership gives New York Valves access to the world’s leading cardiac surgeons, and through our work together, we can improve quality of patient care while developing deeper understanding of structural heart diseases and disorders.”

"This partnership epitomizes the spirit of multidisciplinary collaboration in advancing structural heart care," said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF® and Director of the New York Valves Program. "CRF has a long-standing commitment to driving progress in the field and nurturing future generations of cardiovascular specialists. New York Valves presents an ideal platform to harness the collective expertise of the Heart Team, fostering innovation and enhancing patient outcomes."

“Through this new partnership, we can safely say there is no greater opportunity for the global Heart Team to focus on valvular heart disease, aortic stenosis, myocarditis, the complex heart conditions that challenge us today and tomorrow," said David R. Bobbitt, MSc, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of AATS.

New York Valves 2024 will showcase advanced techniques and evidence-based medicine through live-case demonstrations, hands-on training, lively debate, and the latest updates that contribute knowledge to the field. With a distinguished lineup of world-renowned experts, this comprehensive program is designed as a practical, case-based course that will delve into best practices, clinical decision-making, patient selection, and strategies for devices, imaging, procedures, and complications management. The summit will also feature the latest breakthroughs and research in the field providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the newest techniques and technologies in structural heart interventions.

About AATS

The American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) is an international organization that encourages, promotes, and stimulates the scientific investigation of cardiothoracic surgery. Founded in 1917 by a respected group of the earliest pioneers in the field, its original mission was to “foster the evolution of an interest in surgery of the Thorax.” Today, the AATS is the premier association for cardiothoracic surgeons in the world and works to continually enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality of patient care. Its more than 1,500 members have a proven record of distinction within the specialty and have made significant contributions to the care and treatment of cardiothoracic disease. Visit aats.org to learn more.

About CRF® and New York Valves

For nearly two decades, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) has led the way in pioneering transcatheter therapies for structural heart disease at TVT®. New York Valves marks the next iteration of this legacy, featuring three days of transformative research and techniques that will redefine the landscape of structural heart interventions. It’s the premier gathering uniting interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, clinical cardiologists, cardiac imagers, heart failure experts, and other members of the Heart Team under one roof. With a renewed emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration, New York Valves offers attendees the opportunity to harness the collective expertise of all specialties to develop the most effective and personalized treatment strategies for patients with valvular and structural heart disease.

CRF® is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD®, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.crf.org/nyvalves.

