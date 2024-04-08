Faculty experts on climate change and environmental issues

Natural Hazards

Jennifer Balch

Associate Professor, Department of Geography; Fellow, the Cooperative Institute of Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES)
Expertise: Fire and ecosystem dynamics, fire and global climate

Merritt Turetsky

Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology; Fellow, the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI)
Expertise: Arctic security, permafrost thaw, carbon cycling and wildfire

Pedro DiNezio

Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Expertise: Extreme weather events, impacts of global climate fluctuations, El Niño and La Niña

Lori Peek

Professor, Department of Sociology; Director, Natural Hazards Center
Expertise: Equity in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery

Water

Balaji Rajagopalan

Professor, Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering; CIRES fellow
Expertise: Sustainable water quantity and quality for the growing populations under climate change

Nikki Lovenduski

Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences; Interim Director, Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research
Expertise: Oceanic CO2 uptake, climate change in the polar regions

Keith Musselman

Assistant professor, Department of Geology; INSTAAR fellow
Expertise: Climate change impacts on water availability, snow water resources

Conservation and biodiversity

Joanna Lambert

Professor, Department of Environmental Studies
Expertise: Species interactions, coexistence and animal resilience in the Anthropocene, wolf reintroduction in Colorado. 

Colleen Scanlan Lyons

Associate Research Professor, Department of Environmental Studies
Expertise: Forest conservation, sustainable development in tropical forest regions 

Sammy Ramsey

Assistant Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Expertise: Entomology, pollinator health, parasites and diseases in bees 

Renewable energy and sustainability

Lucy Pao

Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
Expertise: Hurricane-resistant wind turbine design

Kyri Baker

Assistant Professor, Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering; RASEI fellow
Expertise: Power systems, electric grid, the challenges of integrating renewable energy to the grid under climate change

Oana Luca

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry
Expertise: Electrochemical carbon capture, plastics recycling technologies

Environmental policy

Max Boykoff

Professor, Department of Environmental Studies; CIRES fellow
Expertise: Decarbonization politics, science-policy decision-making

Paul Komor

Senior Research Associate, RASEI
Expertise: Policies and technologies needed to phase out fossil fuels 

