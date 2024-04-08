Faculty experts on climate change and environmental issues

Newswise — Faculty experts from CU Boulder are available to discuss climate change and its potential solutions. To arrange an interview, contact CU Boulder media relations at [email protected]:

Natural Hazards

Associate Professor, Department of Geography; Fellow, the Cooperative Institute of Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES)

Expertise: Fire and ecosystem dynamics, fire and global climate

Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology; Fellow, the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI)

Expertise: Arctic security, permafrost thaw, carbon cycling and wildfire

Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Expertise: Extreme weather events, impacts of global climate fluctuations, El Niño and La Niña

Professor, Department of Sociology; Director, Natural Hazards Center

Expertise: Equity in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery

Water

Professor, Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering; CIRES fellow

Expertise: Sustainable water quantity and quality for the growing populations under climate change

Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences; Interim Director, Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research

Expertise: Oceanic CO2 uptake, climate change in the polar regions

Assistant professor, Department of Geology; INSTAAR fellow

Expertise: Climate change impacts on water availability, snow water resources

Conservation and biodiversity

Professor, Department of Environmental Studies

Expertise: Species interactions, coexistence and animal resilience in the Anthropocene, wolf reintroduction in Colorado.

Associate Research Professor, Department of Environmental Studies

Expertise: Forest conservation, sustainable development in tropical forest regions

Assistant Professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Expertise: Entomology, pollinator health, parasites and diseases in bees

Renewable energy and sustainability

Professor, Department of Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering

Expertise: Hurricane-resistant wind turbine design

Assistant Professor, Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering; RASEI fellow

Expertise: Power systems, electric grid, the challenges of integrating renewable energy to the grid under climate change

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry

Expertise: Electrochemical carbon capture, plastics recycling technologies

Environmental policy

Professor, Department of Environmental Studies; CIRES fellow

Expertise: Decarbonization politics, science-policy decision-making

Senior Research Associate, RASEI

Expertise: Policies and technologies needed to phase out fossil fuels