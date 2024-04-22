**Media Alert **

Newswise — On Thursday, April 25, 2024 Hackensack University Medical Center will host 300 children of our team members for an epic Take Your Child To Work Day & we're inviting journalists to attend too!

Where: 30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ, 07601

When: Thursday, 4/25/24 - 8am to 3pm

Why: To give children a glimpse at what it’s like to work in a hospital. Tours of hospital departments & activities will include:

*EMS: Meet & greet with our EMS team & a tour of an ambulance

*Pediatrics: Take part in the Teddy Bear Clinic

*Heart & Vascular Hospital: Learn about the heart & listen with a stethoscope; take blood pressure; look at vascular imaging to see blood circulation in arms or legs; hands-on CPR & more!

*Lab/Pathology: Visit the frozen section, view organs under a microscope; & participate in a scavenger hunt.

*Nutrition & Food Management: Tour the massive kitchen; learn about food & nutrition and make pizza!

*Radiology: Participate in a vein finder challenge; don/doff sterile clothing; inject a PICC line simulation; x-ray simulate a patient x-rays using phantom pelvis and knee, then perform a live x-ray on a cell phone and game controller to see in real time; paint/color a ceiling tile to be displayed in a radiology room.

*Community Outreach: Learn about the importance of hand hygiene with using the GlitterBug handwashing kit & be challenged to Rethink Their Drinks

*Plant Operations: Visit the massive mechanical room; tour the Central Utility Plant (CUP); & participate in arts & crafts.

*Respiratory Therapy: Learn about asthma/COPD devices: nebulizers, peak flows, MDIs (puff); see a demonstration with baby doll & a nebulizer; adult head with high flow nasal cannula; a percussor to vibrate the lungs (with oxygen tank); blood drawing arm; trach mannequin with a ventilator; demo of pig lungs on high frequency ventilator (HVF).

