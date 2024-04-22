Newswise — New research finds that infants of pregnant individuals exposed to antenatal betamethasone at 34 to 36 weeks of gestation show no adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes compared to those unexposed, demonstrating that steroids are safe and effective for vulnerable late preterm infants. Lead study author Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine, is available to discuss the findings.