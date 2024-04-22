Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 22, 2024)—As the sport of pickleball gains popularity, research shows that fractures have skyrocketed with a 90-fold increase from 2002-2022 and a notable surge since 2020. Despite its reputation as a low-impact sport, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reminds athletes of the risk of injury especially if they have weaker bones from osteoporosis.

To schedule an interview with an orthopaedic surgeon to learn more about common musculoskeletal injuries resulting from pickleball, email [email protected]. AAOS experts are available to speak about:

  • The physical and social benefits of playing pickleball;
  • Tips to help players of all ages prepare for a successful game;
  • The most common pickleball injuries and strategies to prevent them;
  • What to do if you experience a pickleball injury.

For more information about injury prevention and treatment, visit OrthoInfo.org

