Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 22, 2024)—As the sport of pickleball gains popularity, research shows that fractures have skyrocketed with a 90-fold increase from 2002-2022 and a notable surge since 2020. Despite its reputation as a low-impact sport, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reminds athletes of the risk of injury especially if they have weaker bones from osteoporosis.

