Newswise — National Infertility Awareness Week is April 21-27 this year. One in eight couples struggle with infertility in the U.S., and this week brings awareness to their stories.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) can often be an option for couples who struggle with infertility to have a child. IVF has been a trending topic as of late due to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos created in the IVF process can be considered children. Many fertility clinics in the state have since stopped providing service until they can sort out possible legal concerns. Currently, there are no such similar rulings federally or in the state of Michigan.

Michigan Medicine experts are available to comment:

Erica Marsh, M.D. MSCI, is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan Medical School and chief of the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at U-M Health Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital. She specializes in infertility, uterine fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding, PCOS, ovarian reserve, amenorrhea, and irregular periods. She is the founder and director of the onWHARD collaborative, a group dedicated to women’s health and reproductive disparities research, education, and advocacy.

“While our patients will not be affected here in Michigan by the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, we recognize that these types of legal decisions pose significant risks to the practice of IVF, introducing restrictions and challenges that may undermine the rights and autonomy of individuals seeking fertility treatment,” Marsh said.

“IVF is often the most effective way to conceive, making access to this care critical for families who wish to receive fertility treatment.”

She adds:

“The American Society of Reproductive Medicine recently expanded its definition of infertility.

We historically have defined infertility as not becoming pregnant after 12 months of unprotected heterosexual intercourse for individuals 35 and younger. As we know there are people who are single and people who are in same sex relationships as well as people with medical diagnoses that may affect their fertility that want to have families. The definition of infertility was then changed to not becoming pregnant after 12 months of trying to conceive for those under 35 and six months for those over 35, but also if there’s any social or medical reason that would make becoming pregnant more difficult.”

Samantha Schon, M.D. is an assistant professor in the U-M Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at U-M Health Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital. She specializes in the intersection of fertility and obesity as well as assisted reproductive technologies, polycystic ovary syndrome and amenorrhea. She also directs the Michigan Interdisciplinary Clinic for Obesity & Reproduction (MICOR).

James Dupree, M.D. is a reproductive urologist and associate professor at U-M Health who specializes in the advanced treatment of male infertility. In about 50% of couples struggling to conceive, the male partner has a medical issue that is contributing to the couple’s infertility.

Dr. Dupree is also a health policy researcher who focuses on reproductive health policy and access to infertility care, including insurance coverage for infertility care and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Most people with infertility lack insurance coverage to help treat their infertility, so the costs of infertility care can be a barrier for many people. Dr. Dupree’s research is supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. His team is studying the impact of insurance coverage for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) on the health outcomes of women and infants, on health care costs, and on IVF use among less affluent and younger women. He also led a study, published in JAMA, about the impact of the University of Michigan’s decision to start covering infertility for its 35,000+ employees. His research has been used by employers and other policymakers in their deliberations about expanding insurance coverage for infertility.