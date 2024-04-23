Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Binghamton University, State University of New York has approved a new program through the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The Pharmacy Technician Program Microcredential is a 19-week, 420-hour Binghamton University Microcredential (noncredit) that will prepare graduates to start their career confidently in an expanding healthcare field.

School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science Dean Kanneboyina Nagaraju originated the program as a way to help not only local hospitals but the community as well. Thanks to a generous grant, the program is free for anyone who wants to enroll. The deadline to enroll is June 1.

“There is an urgent need for pharmacy technicians in Southern Tier healthcare facilities,” he said. “The School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is excited to offer this program for free to high school students in our area to fill this need. It will help encourage them to pursue a career in healthcare fields, especially pharmacy.”

Some of the requirements to enroll in this program:

Be at least 18 years old (by July 1).

Have a high school diploma (by July 1) or high school equivalency diploma or higher.

Pass a criminal background check and urine drug screening.

Pharmacy technicians play a crucial role in assisting pharmacists in various tasks related to medication dispensing and patient care. In addition to dispensing new prescriptions and refilling orders, packing and labeling prescriptions, preparing sterile and nonsterile compounded medications, tracking medication inventory and processing insurance claims, the role of the pharmacy technician under the supervision of a pharmacist has been expanded in recent years to include medication reconciliation, screening for medication allergies and immunization administration.

For anyone who likes working in a team to care for patients and enjoy customer service, this job may be for you. It also helps you explore other careers in the healthcare field, such as a pharmacist.

“We are excited to partner with local community and hospital pharmacies to both help fill a need in their workforce and expand the interest in pharmacy and pharmacy-related careers locally,” said Sarah Spinler, professor and co-chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice. “Faculty members Elizabeth Hageman, Kenneth McCall, Nick Schweir and Marissa Langett have been working together as a team for the past year developing our curriculum and admission processes. The microcredential approval is the icing on the cake.”

For 2024, programmatic costs are funded through donations and a grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. This includes supplies and online access to ASHP’s PharmTech Ready curriculum, which includes online learning lectures, videos and virtual laboratory simulations. These estimated expenses represent a good-faith effort to disclose the true costs of attendance.

In addition to these expenses, after graduation, there is a $175 one-time fee to the New York State Education Department’s Office of the Professions for pharmacy technician licensure.

“We are excited to identify persons locally who are interested in a high-demand healthcare career and train them to meet our local workforce needs,” said Kenneth McCall, program director, co-chair and clinical professor of pharmacy practice.