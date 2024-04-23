Newswise — Orthopedic spine surgeons Maksim "Max" Shlykov, M.D., M.S., and Justin J. Park, M.D., of The Maryland Spine Center, part of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital at Mercy, are featured guests on Mercy Medical Center's monthly talk show, "Medoscopy," airing Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. airing on Facebook Watch.

Fellowship trained, Dr. Shlykov combines advanced training and surgical techniques with the latest minimally invasive treatment options for the diagnosis and treatment of spine disorders.

Board certified, Dr. Park provides patients with comprehensive care and treatment for a variety of spine conditions, with a special focus on cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy, lumbar spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis.

In the course of their interview, Drs. Shlykov and Park discuss their cultural and ethnic backgrounds, with Dr. Shlykov having grown up in Uzbekistan and Russia, and Dr. Park, a second generation Korean American with relatives in Korea.

On a personal note, Dr. Park elaborate on his love for the great outdoors which finds its roots in his childhood and his father's passion for camping. Dr. Shlykov mentions his involvement with "Wolverines for Life" - a collaborative effort between the University of Michigan, the American Red Cross, Be the Match, Gift of Life Michigan, Eversight, and Team Michigan - which orchestrates blood donations and encourages registration to become organ or bone marrow donors.

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2022 and airs in two 15-minute segments. Past episodes of Medoscopy are available for viewing on Mercy's YouTube channel.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

