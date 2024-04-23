Newswise — With the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in the case Idaho v. United States on Wednesday, the provision of emergency abortions and the future of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act are under consideration. The following experts are available to provide commentary and analysis on this case and its implications:



Nicole Huberfeld

Edward R. Utley Professor of Health Law, Boston University, and Co-Director and Co-Founder, BU Program on Reproductive Justice

Huberfeld's research focuses on the cross-section of health law and constitutional law with emphasis on health care reform, the role of federalism in health care, and Medicaid. She is a lead author of the Legal Scholars amicus brief in Idaho v. U.S.

Email: [email protected]



Ushma Upadhyay

Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco; and core faculty of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health

Upadhyay is a public health social scientist trained in epidemiology and demography. Her expertise is in abortion safety, abortion access in the U.S., medication abortion, and state-level abortion restrictions.

Email: [email protected]



Nisha Verma

Assistant Professor in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

Verma’s research focuses on effects of abortion restrictions in the United States, in addition to working as an OB-GYN who provides abortion care.

Email: [email protected]



Mimi Zieman

Former Associate Professor, Director of Medical Students, and founder and director of a Fellowship in Family Planning at Emory University School of Medicine

Zieman is a board-certified OB/GYN, the author of a medical guide titled Managing Contraception, as well as a play, The Post-Roe Monologues.

Email: [email protected]