Newswise — Figshare, a leading provider of institutional repository infrastructure that supports open research, is pleased to announce that BIMM University has chosen Figshare to support the sharing, showcasing and management of its non-traditional research outputs (NTROs).

BIMM University is a leading specialist creative arts institution. It prepares students for a sustainable career in the creative industries, with students studying popular music, performing arts, filmmaking and creative technology courses that are vocational in design. Dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological innovation, BIMM drives forward-thinking initiatives such as AI_Labs, exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and creative expression. The university is multi-campus, with eight campuses based in ‘creative capitals’ across England, Ireland, and Germany.

BIMM University will use its Figshare repository to share their NTROs and make them discoverable for a global audience. Research at the University primarily focuses on creative arts and industries practices and as the university grows and its research output increases, it aims to establish a centre of excellence in utilising professional practice as a foundation for research and Support staff to produce and disseminate nationally and internationally recognised research outputs, including text, practice, and artistic artefacts.

BIMM University will benefit from Figshare’s industry-leading capabilities for handling a huge variety of research outputs, especially NTROs and its unique in-browser preview capabilities that will share and showcase its creative practitioner research outputs effectively.

“I am delighted to be working with Figshare to showcase the work of our students and staff. BIMM University has a longstanding reputation for its focus on preparing its students for sustainable careers in the creative industries and we feel that Figshare will provide our students, staff and alumni with the perfect platform to share their creative outputs with the world,” said Professor Mark Irwin, Deputy Provost and Director of Postgraduate Studies.

Mark Hahnel, Figshare Founder and Digital Science’s VP, Open Research said: “We’re thrilled to welcome BIMM University and to work with them on showcasing their fantastic work in a Figshare-powered repository platform. It’s great to see another arts-focused organization join the Figshare community and further encourage open research for the arts.”

About BIMM University

At BIMM University, we provide an extensive range of courses in modern music, performing arts, filmmaking, and creative technology to over 8,000 students across 14 schools in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. We have a long-standing commitment to providing the highest quality in creative industries education, allowing students to maximise their career potential.

For 40 years, we’ve equipped our students with the knowledge and skills they need to meet the demands of the creative industries – and graduate feeling industry-ready. Beyond academic life, BIMM University offers a community built on a shared passion, creativity, and belief system. Our inclusive culture is at the core of everything that we do, binding us together and driving us forwards.

About Figshare

Figshare is a repository solution for institutions. Its infrastructure and global community provide institutions with a platform for their researchers to share and preserve their research outputs – including large datasets – in a findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) way. Complete with altmetrics and citation data, researchers get credit for all their outputs. Figshare is part of Digital Science. Visit www.figshare.com and follow @figshare on X or LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.



