Newswise — The University of West Florida exceeded its fundraising goals during the sixth annual Day of Giving, raising nearly $198,000 from 1,226 alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends of the University. The annual 24-hour, online, social media-driven fundraising initiative was held on April 18 during UWF’s Founders Week.

“Our collective giving makes UWF students better positioned to succeed in their educational journey and beyond,” said Howard Reddy, vice president for University Advancement. “We are so grateful for the support from all those who made a gift to ensure this year’s Day of Giving was a great success.”

Participants directed their donations to 12 featured areas on dayofgiving.uwf.edu. Athletics raised the most money, bringing in $56,915. Of UWF’s four colleges, the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health received the most donations, totaling $28,537. Usha and Dave Kundu matched all gifts to the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health up to $10,000. Pam Bowen Schwartz matched gifts to all funds up to $10,000. John Merting, Stephen Wright, Joan Seifert and the UWF Alumni Association Board made matching pledges of $5,000. The largest single gift of $15,000 was made by Natalie Patterson, a member of the inaugural fast-pitch softball team at UWF. A total of 1,226 gifts were received. This year the University had a fundraising goal of $175,000 and an individual gift goal of 1,100.

For each gift of $30 or more, participants received an exclusive pair of Day of Giving socks with a special Day of Giving 2024 print. With a gift of $75, participants received a UWF speaker cooler, while supplies lasted.

UWF jump started its Here for Good capital campaign with this year’s Day of Giving. The Here for Good capital campaign is the largest campaign in University history and is a proclamation and a promise to expand the passion of our people and unleash the best of UWF.

For more information about the Here for Good capital campaign, visit uwf.edu/hereforgood.

For more information about UWF Day of Giving, visit dayofgiving.uwf.edu.