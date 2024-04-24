Newswise — Cayce Myers can speak on ramifications for tech industry, politics of blocking it, social media regulation on the congressional level surrounding Congress' TikTok bill.

About Myers

Cayce Myers is a professor of public relations and director of graduate studies at the School of Communication at Virginia Tech. His work focuses on media history, political communication, and laws that affect public relations practice. He is the author of “Public Relations History: Theory Practice” and “Profession and Money in Politics: Campaign Fundraising in the 2020 Presidential Election.” Read more here.