Newswise — CHICAGO – (April 25, 2024) The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) invites members of the press to cover the latest advances in retina science and practice during its 42nd Annual Scientific Meeting July 17-20, 2024. This year’s Annual Meeting will feature over 150 presentations in addition to 200 posters, films, on-demand content, awards and exhibits both virtually and in-person at the Stockholmsmässan Convention Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

Registered media will have advanced access to the Annual Meeting mobile site containing embargoed meeting abstracts, posters, films and on-demand papers. They will also receive access to live sessions and exhibits. The meeting program can be found here.

Details about eligibility requirements, how to apply for press credentials and embargo policies for this year’s meeting are available here. Media registration will close on July 1, 2024.

Please contact Lydia Steck at [email protected] or Sara Conley at [email protected] with questions about the registration process or press policies.

About ASRS

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is the largest organization of retina specialists in the world, representing more than 3,000 members in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. Retina specialists are board-certified ophthalmologists who have completed fellowship training in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal diseases. The mission of the ASRS is to provide a collegial and open forum for education, to advance the understanding and treatment of vitreoretinal diseases, and to enhance the ability of its members to provide the highest quality of patient care. Learn more at ASRS.org. Like ASRS on Facebook, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and follow us on Twitter for the latest retina health information.