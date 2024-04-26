Research Alert

Newswise — Hypoxia can get more ability to inhibit inflammation. But how it impact on survival time of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is confusing and how preconditioned MSCs inhibiting inflammation are partially known. Those issues decided the value of preconditioned MSCs by hypoxia.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cell, Hypoxia-inducible factor 1α, Hypoxia, Inflammation, Macrophage

 

Core Tip: Precondition of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can change the characteristic of MSCs and enhance its biological activity in specific aspects. Both hypoxia and the over-expression of hypoxia-inducible factor 1α can inhibit inflammation. But more mechanisms on precondition MSCs inhibiting inflammation should be revealed to promote curative effect.

