Newswise — BRONX, NY, April 25, 2024 — The WCS Run for the Wild at the Bronx Zoo is 8AM Saturday, April 27. More than 5,000 participants will traverse the beautiful grounds at the park which is marking its 125th anniversary.

There will be a 5K run and a 3K family run/walk. Through the past 15 years, nearly 80,000 runners and walkers have participated in this annual event which raises funds for the conservation of wildlife.

WHAT:

16th Annual WCS Run for the Wild/Dedicated to snow leopards and other wildlife

WHERE:

Bronx Zoo

Media Parking, Check-in at Bronx River Parking Lot

(Exit 6, Bronx River Parkway)

WHEN:

Saturday, April 27

Media arrival and check-in: 7:30am

Event start: 8am

Who:

5,000 runners and walkers

This year’s run/walk is dedicated to snow leopards, which are classified as “Vulnerable” by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The Bronx Zoo and WCS have long been a global leader in snow leopard conservation, thanks in part to funds raised during the annual WCS Run For The Wild.

This year's run takes place as the zoo marks its 125th anniversary. The festivities also include parades, performances, crafting, scavenger hunts, tours, Wildlife Theater, and much more.

MEDIA NOTES:

Members of the media planning to cover the run and post event activities should contact Mary Dixon at [email protected] or 347-840-1242 so that parking and in-park transportation can be arranged.

