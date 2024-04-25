Newswise — LOS ANGELES (April 25, 2024) -- Surgeons from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai will be attending the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) Annual Meeting April 27-30 in Toronto and are available to discuss the latest cardiac surgery news and research.

Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute is ranked #1 in California and #2 in the nation for Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2023-2024," and home to the leading heart and lung transplantation, robotic cardiac surgery and structural heart programs in the US.

Experts Available for Interviews

Joanna Chikwe, MD , professor and chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and the Irina and George Schaeffer Distinguished Chair in Cardiac Surgery in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, the Editor-in-Chief of The Annals of Thoracic Surgery, and Principal Investigator of the NHLBI-sponsored PRIMARY trial, will present advanced techniques in mitral valve repair, robotic surgery and pivotal trials of surgery versus transcatheter edge-to-edge repair for primary mitral regurgitation.

Michael Bowdish, MD, vice chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery and professor of Cardiac Surgery at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting award-winning research comparing surgical versus transcatheter aortic valve replacement in patients under 65 years old.

Richard Kim, MD, director of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery and surgical director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is available to discuss the latest advances and innovation in congenital heart surgery.

Pedro Catarino, MD, director of Aortic Surgery and professor of Cardiac Surgery at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting novel concepts in transplantation and can speak specifically to robotic and minimally invasive lung transplantation, and donation after cardiac death in heart transplantation.

Armin Kiankhooy, MD, associate professor of cardiac surgery, can discuss advances in atrial fibrillation surgery.

, associate professor of cardiac surgery, can discuss advances in . Harmik Soukiasian, MD, director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery can speak to robotic lung surgery and the latest techniques and technologies supporting patients in this area.

Scheduling Interviews

Cedars-Sinai can accommodate many virtual interview formats, including Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype. To schedule an interview with a Cedars-Sinai expert, contact:

Jillian Scholten | 949-244-2561 | [email protected]