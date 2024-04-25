Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has appointed Zane B. Andrews, Ph.D., of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, as Editor-in-Chief of its flagship basic science journal, Endocrinology.



Andrews has been Deputy Editor of the journal since 2020 and will be taking on this role as previous Editor-in-Chief Carol Lange, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn., transitions into her new position as the Society’s President-Elect.



“I am thrilled that Dr. Andrews is taking on this opportunity to lead Endocrinology. He has already provided immense value as the Deputy Editor. I very recently met with Dr. Andrews to listen to his vision and plans for Endocrinology, and his enthusiasm and creativity were palpable,” said Endocrine Society President Stephen Hammes, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. “I have complete confidence in his ability to positively impact the journal’s growth and reputation.”



Andrews is a Professor in the Department of Physiology at Monash University and Deputy Head of the Metabolism, Diabetes and Obesity Program at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute. His research interests include neuroendocrinology, obesity and metabolism, and diabetes. His current research focuses on understanding neuroendocrine control of metabolism, mood and motivation, with particular attention to the neuroendocrine actions of ghrelin and ghrelin-target cells in the brain.



“My vision is to make Endocrinology the first-choice journal for fundamental research in this space. To do this, I would like to reinforce the benefits and prestige associated with publishing in Endocrinology,” said Andrews. “My very first Ph.D. paper as first author was published in Endocrinology in 2001, and I remember the pride and excitement I had when it was accepted. In today’s ultra-competitive publishing domain, there are many choices for prospective authors, and we should all support journals that give back to their respective societies by supporting its members. Of course, Endocrinology is a prime example of this.”



“Endocrine Society members publish for free under a standard license in Endocrinology and have access to numerous awards to facilitate and recognize success. Further, Endocrinology has no figure or page limit, so authors can happily publish complete studies in a timely manner with trusted and expert peer reviewers. With my background in neuroendocrinology, I can't help but see a nice feedback loop where Endocrinology services a strong Endocrine Society, which promotes a stronger Endocrinology,” Andrews added.



Endocrinology is the flagship basic science journal of the Endocrine Society and the leader in hormone science and research. The journal editors welcome the submission of original, foundational research investigating endocrine function in health and disease at all levels of biological organization, including molecular mechanistic studies of hormone-receptor interactions and hormone-regulated signaling events.



Andrews will serve as Editor-in-Chief beginning June 1, 2024, until December 31, 2025.



