Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (April 29, 2024)—May marks the start of peak moving season with most U.S. moves occurring between May and August. With research showing that 55% of adults want to relocate in 2024, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reminds individuals that many injuries can happen from improperly packing or lifting boxes quickly without warning. With thoughtful preparation and being aware of your surroundings, moving into a new home or apartment can be injury free.

Experts at the AAOS offer the following roundup to help decrease chances of musculoskeletal pain and injuries on moving day:

Pack smarter, not harder It is helpful to pack items in smaller bags or boxes rather than lugging oversized, heavy boxes that are awkward to lift and carry. Look for lightweight, durable bags with handles and work to distribute the weight among all the items so these are easy to lift and carry.

Lift with your legs, not your back Bend at the knees to use the large leg and glute muscles instead of your back to pick up heavy items. Don’t twist or rotate while lifting; instead bend your knees and pivot your whole body, not just the torso. For extra support, consider wearing a back brace or bringing a collapsible wagon, dolly or folding hand truck for larger items.

Enlist help There will come a day when you will no longer be able to convince friends and family to help you move in exchange for free pizza. Before that day arrives, ask a few able-bodied friends to help you move larger items. A reliable, certified moving company is also worth considering. Know your limits and don’t be afraid to ask for assistance.

A clear path to success Tripping and falling can occur when there’s an obstacle course of boxes and bags on the floor. Make sure there is space to walk around safely by stacking items on furniture until it’s ready to be unpacked. Speaking of tripping, wear the right footwear. Sandals or shoes with heels are not as sturdy as sneakers or work boots, not to mention that open-toed shoes leave your toes vulnerable to injuries.

Step it up Use a stepladder remove or hang decorations on the walls. The highest standing level should be two steps down from the top and it’s always good to have someone spot you when possible.

For more injury prevention strategies, visit OrthoInfo.org. To speak with an orthopaedic surgeon about common injuries resulting from lifting and carrying boxes, email [email protected].

# # #