Newswise — Tembo Health, a senior-focused telemedicine provider, has announced a partnership with Springwell Senior Living, a 250-resident senior living facility in northwest Baltimore offering independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

Through the collaboration, Tembo Health will offer 24/7 urgent care telehealth services, catering to a range of medical needs from minor ailments to emergencies, aiming to reduce the need for hospital visits. By leveraging telemedicine, Tembo Health looks to enhance accessibility to quality healthcare for residents while ensuring seamless coordination with community staff and primary care clinicians. Residents at Springwell will also have access to Tembo’s dementia care services and remote monitoring.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tembo Health as our 24/7 telemedicine provider. Their services bring healthcare into residents’ homes, ensuring timely attention, ease of use and convenience,” says Phil Golden, executive director of Springwell Senior Living.

He adds, “Tembo’s communications protocols also keep our nurses and the residents’ physicians apprised of their findings to help them navigate next steps. This program underscores our commitment to providing top-notch, personalized care for our residents, making their health our priority.”

Tembo Health offers 24/7 telemedicine support, including dementia care services, to seniors in healthcare facilities and at home. The company grew out of the founder’s own experience navigating the healthcare system with his grandfather.

“Managing my grandfather’s care was surprisingly daunting and took a lot of time, and I was someone who had worked in healthcare for years. We created Tembo Health to reimagine healthcare for seniors and make getting care easier. We are thrilled to be able to bring this service and support to the residents and families of Springwell,” says Anurag Gupta, M.D., founder and CEO of Tembo Health.

The Springwell partnership grew out of Tembo Health’s participation in 1501 Health, a year-long business incubator that helps healthcare start-ups grow through investment and resources, including the guidance of a team of advisors. 1501 Health is a partnership between Healthworx and LifeBridge Health, the health system that is also the majority owner of Springwell.

“Tembo’s services and solutions perfectly align with our commitment to improving community health outcomes through the integration of technology and healthcare. This partnership is a testament to the synergy between 1501 Health and Tembo, and it marks another milestone in 1501 Health’s mission to foster innovation and bring new approaches to providing care to our communities,” says Adam Beck, director of digital health innovation at LifeBridge Health.

Springwell residents will be able to access Tembo telehealth services starting this summer.

About Tembo Health:

Tembo Health is dedicated to keeping seniors happy, healthy, and at home. Tembo gets its name from the Swahili word for “elephant.” Like humans, elephants are one of the few species that take care of their elders. Originating in 2018, Tembo Health’s telemedicine capabilities have grown by offering urgent care services to senior living facilities, prioritizing the avoidance of emergency room visits. The company's expertise in coordinating care for individuals with cognitive impairment culminated in the recent launch of its direct-to-consumer product tailored to support patients with dementia and their families. Tembo Health's partnerships extend to esteemed organizations such as Aventine Senior Living, Belmont Villages Senior Living, EPOCH Senior Living, and RiverMead Lifecare Communities. To learn more about Tembo Health, please visit www.tembo.health.

About Springwell Senior Living:

Springwell Senior Living is a locally owned and operated senior living community conveniently located on 15 acres in the heart of historic Mt. Washington, close to arts and culture venues, shopping, hospitals and medical centers and more. Springwell offers residents three different living options: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. All residents enjoy an active lifestyle with Springwell’s incomparable hospitality and amenities such as meal plans, wellness checks, utilities, transportation, daily planned activities and more. Springwell Senior Living is located at 2211 West Rogers Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209. For more information, visit www.springwellseniorliving.com.

About 1501 Health:

1501 Health is a unique partnership between Healthworx and LifeBridge Health, representing expertise in both health insurance and financing (payers) and healthcare delivery and services (providers). The investment and incubation program empowers entrepreneurs to get their innovative solutions to market and expand their impact in healthcare quality, access and affordability. To learn more about 1501Health, visit www.1501Health.com.

About LifeBridge Health:

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale, Grace Medical Center and related subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org.

About Healthworx:

Healthworx operates at the intersection of healthcare and innovation by creating, co-creating and investing in companies that are improving healthcare quality, accessibility, affordability and equity. As the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst Inc., Healthworx envisions a healthier future for all people by changing the way health works. To connect with Healthworx about partnering, media interviews or speaking opportunities, email [email protected].

# # #