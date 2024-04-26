Newswise — Corewell Health will welcome Lamont Yoder, RN, as the new president of Corewell Health - Southeast Michigan, effective May 6. He will be reporting to the system’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, and will also serve as a member of Corewell Health President & CEO Tina Freese Decker’s senior leadership team.

Yoder joins Corewell Health from Banner Health in Arizona, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country, where he currently serves as division president of 13 of the system’s 30 hospitals.

“We were searching for a dynamic, proven health care leader to oversee our eight hospitals in the metro Detroit area. Lamont has more than 25 years of heath care leadership experience across the country. Throughout it all, he has maintained his nursing license and always put people first. We are excited for him to join our team,” Dr. Elmouchi said.

Prior to joining Banner Health, Yoder held many other leadership positions, including multiple chief nursing officer roles, at Vanguard Health Systems, Inc., and OhioHealth. He is also active in multiple state and national nurse executive organizations.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Corewell Health team. Throughout my career, I have always looked to our hard-working care teams at the frontline to teach me what they need to be successful. My priority will be to listen to and learn from the incredible physicians, nurses and clinical care teams,” Yoder said. “I was born in Ohio, and I’m excited to move back home to the Midwest.”