Newswise — Scientists from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University proved that Raman spectroscopy, a method by which diffusion property of substances is analyzed, can be used in diagnosing of coronary vascular diseases. In particular, this method turned out to be available for identification of acute coronary syndrome, the abrupt decrease of blood flow due to arteriostenosis. The obtained information will speed, and also make the diagnosing of heart diseases more precise. The results of the research are published in the magazine Data in Brief.

If you irradiate a substance with laser, there appears the Raman effect. Such effect is known by a change of characteristics of light, such as frequency, while it correlates with some substance. As a result, it is possible to define composition and structure of the analyzed compound. This method is called Raman spectroscopy and is used in medicine for search of biological markers – specific molecules, that are characteristic of different diseases.

Scientists from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (Kaliningrad) showed that Raman spectroscopy can be used for diagnosing of coronary vascular diseases, in particular acute coronary syndrome, when due to thrombus formation in vessels there occurs a lack of blood flow into the heart tissues. Thus, researchers took blood samples of 44 volunteers with acute coronary syndrome that started not longer than a day ago. Then authors excluded from the patients’ blood thrombocytes – formed elements of blood, that are responsible for its coagulability. Scientists irradiated samples with green laser, and then with the help of spectrometer – a device that catches light dispersion from molecular components of thrombocytes, - obtained 44 spectra.

As a result, after the analysis of obtained photos scientists revealed early structural changes in thrombocytes of ill people. Thus, spectral analysis of thrombocytes is perspective for diagnosis of heart pathologies.

“For the first time we obtained data based on the results of Raman spectroscopy for samples of thrombocytes of patients with acute coronary syndrome. We perfected the method of obtaining spectra, and today we are collecting data from a great number of patients. In future such data will be used for extraction of spectral biomarkers that reflect processes that take place in the human’s organism during various pathologies of cardiovascular system, and also those that react on treatment”, – tells the head of the project Andrey Zyubin,senior scholar of Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University Research & Education Center "Fundamental and Applied Photonics. Nanophotonics"

“We are glad to search the solution of medical challenges with the help of physical methods in collaboration with Centre of clinical research of Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University under the guidance of PhD, Dr. Sc. in Меdical Sciences, professor Vladimir Rafalsky”, – adds Andrey Zyubin.