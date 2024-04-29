Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce the appointment of Emre Kayaalp, M.D., Ph.D, FACOG as the Regional Chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology for the central region, which includes JFK University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center, and Raritan Bay Medical Center.

Dr. Kayaalp is a highly accomplished and respected board-certified physician with over 17 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology. He has a proven track record of providing exceptional patient care, advancing clinical research, and educating future healthcare professionals.

Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health’s central region, Dr. Kayaalp served as the Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health at Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center and held numerous leadership positions at various hospital systems throughout the New York area and abroad.

Dr. Kayaalp brings a diverse background of experience, including conducting research on an array of topics related to reproductive medicine, general obstetrics & gynecology, and biomedical engineering. Additionally, Dr. Kayaalp was elected into Sigma Xi–The Scientific Research Honor Society and The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) Clinician Investigator Program. Dr. Kayaalp has received the Best Faculty Teacher Award at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO).

“Hackensack Meridian Health is a regional leader in high quality Obstetrics & Gynecology procedures,” said Todd Way, president, central region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Kayaalp. His expertise, leadership skills, and commitment to patient care will be invaluable to our organization.”

Dr. Kayaalp’s highly specialized care team provides: annual exams, adolescent (teen) care and counseling, breast exams, cancer detection screening, contraception and STD counseling, HPV detection, minimally invasive surgery, prenatal care/delivery, preventative care and sexual health counseling.

“I am honored to join Hackensack Meridian Health,” said Dr. Kayaalp. “I am committed to providing our patients with compassionate, evidence-based care and to advance the field of obstetrics and gynecology through research, education, and service."