Newswise — Dr. Anthony Fauci will take part in a fireside chat on Friday, May 3 in honor of the 60th anniversary of the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center.

Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and former chief health advisor to President Joe Biden, will join Valerie Biden Owens, Chair of UD's Biden Institute, for a chat at 4 p.m. about decision-making during crises as well as lessons for the next generation of leaders.

The visit caps off an international workshop held by the Disaster Research Center (DRC) from May 2-4. The workshop will include a pre-workshop for graduate students; a researcher-in-residence day at the DRC where the E.L. Quarantelli Resource Collection (full of rare, disaster-related objects) will be showcased and available for use; and a two-day workshop with a range of presentations, films and activities.

Fauci's chat takes place at UD's Mitchell Hall and will be livestreamed from 4-5 p.m.