Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognized U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) as the winner of its National Health Leadership Award for 2024 at its Mid-Year Assembly, April 20-24, in Washington, DC.

The National Health Leadership Award was established in 1992 and is presented to individuals working at the federal government level who have made a significant contribution to the formation of national health policy. The award recognizes support for the vital role that Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, play in providing access to cost-effective, quality anesthesia services to patients.

Slotkin has represented Michigan’s 7th Congressional District since 2019. A champion for CRNAs since she was elected, Slotkin serves on the House Armed Services Committee. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slotkin used her platform to elevate and highlight the work of CRNAs in her district.

Slotkin is a proud cosponsor of the Increasing Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act and has been a long-term supporter of full practice authority for CRNAs in the Veterans Administration healthcare system.

“Anyone who has spent time in a hospital for either themselves or a loved one can tell you how important our dedicated nurses are to making sure patients get the care they need,” said Representative Slotkin. “That’s why I’m a steadfast supporter and cosponsor of the Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act, which would increase healthcare access, improve the quality of care, and lower costs by expanding access to nurses. I’m grateful for this recognition and look forward to exploring additional ways to support our nurses in Congress.”

“Through her tenure, Representative Slotkin has been and continues to be a champion for patients’ access to healthcare,” said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. “She understands the important role CRNAs play in delivering quality, safe anesthesia care to patients and has taken a leadership role on critical healthcare issues. We thank Representative Slotkin for her years of selfless service.”

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and for all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.